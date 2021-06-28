Islamabad citizens kick down doors of mass coronavirus vaccination centre, guards injured

Pakistan has administered approximately 14 million coronavirus vaccination doses so far with 2.8 million people fully vaccinated. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Two security guards were injured after citizens kicked down the doors of a mass coronavirus vaccination centre at the F-9 park in Islamabad on Monday.



A sudden influx of people was seen at the centre vaccinating people who are scheduled to travel abroad. The main gate of the vaccination centre was knocked down and people entered forcefully.

The administration had no choice but to shut down access points to the centre, Geo News reported.



District Health Officer Zaeem Zia said an influx of people from other cities caused the sudden proliferation of people at the centre.

He said they could not allow everyone in together because of COVID-19 protocols.

Coronavirus vaccine doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer were being administered at the centre.



Pakistan has administered approximately 14 million coronavirus vaccination doses so far with 2.8 million people fully vaccinated.