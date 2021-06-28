 
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Father sells car to pay for son's online game

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Photo: File
A man was compelled to sell his car in Britain after his 7-year-old son ended up spending £1.99 to £99.99 (Rs436 to Rs21922) while playing an online game. 

According to foreign media reports, the child was playing the mythical monster training game Dragons: Rise of Berk and had no idea that it was a paid game.

Father Muhammad Murtaza found out about the incident after receiving several emails regarding the transaction which later forced him to sell his car to pay the bills.

“Initially, my thought was that I had been scammed. I never thought it would be possible to spend that much money on a kids’ game," he said.

The British doctor says his son played the free version of the game for an hour and he had no clue it offers limitless in-application buys for up to £109.

