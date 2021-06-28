 
Rebel Wilson comes under fire for 'tone deaf' reaction to Sydney lockdown

Rebel Wilson has come under fire over her reaction to the recent two-week lockdown imposed in Sydney.

The Pitch Perfect star did not like the newly imposed lockdown which came after new cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 cases emerged.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the actress shared a snap of herself with the caption “Sydney [expletive}” along with a snap of empty shelves in a supermarket.

She added, "You can't keep locking down as a strategy."

Her reaction was not well received by the audience who were quick to criticize her for being “tone deaf” as well as calling her out for residing in the United States herself. 

One user tweeted, "Given she's been flying about unimpeded on private jets and managing to keep up an impressive social life, I'm not really surprised Rebel Wilson's attempt to lecture the collective NSW leadership on lockdowns has backfired so spectacularly. Tone deaf much?"

Another commented: "Not at Rebel Wilson (who now lives in America) judging our Sydney lockdown. Sis, the country you decided to move to has no healthcare and let half a million people die. We’re gonna do what we need to do to save lives, you stay over there."

