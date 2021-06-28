 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Latifah gets emotional after accepting BET Lifetime Achievement Award

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Queen Latifah tearfully accepted her BET Award for Lifetime Achievement Award.

A tribute performance was made by Lil' Kim, Rapsody, MC Lyte, and Monie Love which made her emotional.

In her acceptance speech she could be seen holding back tears.

"When we couldn't get played on the radio and other places, we couldn't get our videos played in other places, there was BET that allowed us to be in our fullness." 

She also gave a shout out to other fellow artists and said, "I wanted to celebrate us because I know together, we stand stronger than when we tear each other apart. And I’ve seen enough of that."

She also spoke about her family: "I've always celebrated the woman because I was raised by a strong Black woman."

More From Entertainment:

Mads Mikkelsen speaks up on Johnny Depp replacement in Fantastic Beasts 3

Mads Mikkelsen speaks up on Johnny Depp replacement in Fantastic Beasts 3
Ed Sheeran drops major surprise on Taylor Swift's album Red

Ed Sheeran drops major surprise on Taylor Swift's album Red
Rebel Wilson comes under fire for 'tone deaf' reaction to Sydney lockdown

Rebel Wilson comes under fire for 'tone deaf' reaction to Sydney lockdown
BTS drops concept photos for ‘Butter’ CD version

BTS drops concept photos for ‘Butter’ CD version
Dwayne Johnson leaves fans new Sunday philosophy

Dwayne Johnson leaves fans new Sunday philosophy
Dwayne Johnson lauds Missy’s strength amid cancer battle

Dwayne Johnson lauds Missy’s strength amid cancer battle
Zendaya pays homage to Beyoncé with 2021 BET Awards look

Zendaya pays homage to Beyoncé with 2021 BET Awards look
Walmart takes down Kanye West's imitation Yeezy sneakers but more sell

Walmart takes down Kanye West's imitation Yeezy sneakers but more sell
A$AP Rocky sweeps Rihanna off her feet during romantic date

A$AP Rocky sweeps Rihanna off her feet during romantic date
Victoria Beckham celebrates 50th wedding anniversary of her parents

Victoria Beckham celebrates 50th wedding anniversary of her parents
Orlando Bloom shares adorable snap with Katy Perry, son Flynn

Orlando Bloom shares adorable snap with Katy Perry, son Flynn
Tristan Thompson wishes 'best friend' Khloe Kardashian on birthday

Tristan Thompson wishes 'best friend' Khloe Kardashian on birthday

Latest

view all