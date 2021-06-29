 
world
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
Web Desk

WATCH: Drunk groom falls on the stage during wedding ceremony

Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

A groom in India fell on stage as he attempted to put the garland on the bride, but why did he fall?

In a hilarious video — captioned "thori ziyada pee li yar" (drank a bit too much) — shared by a user on Instagram, it can be seen that the groom was drunk.

The drunk groom, as he tried to put the garland on his wife, mistakenly put the garland on his mother. Following the embarrassing moment, he started moving back and forth on the stage.

After a few moments, a person behind the groom grabs him and pulls him to guide him in the right direction. The groom regained consciousness and tried putting garland on the bride.

But he failed again as he fell right on the stage.

