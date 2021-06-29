Opposition lawmakers stage protest outside Sindh Assembly

Image showing PTI lawmakers holding a charpoy inside the Sindh Assembly on Monday, June 28. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News.

After creating a ruckus inside the Sindh Assembly by bringing a charpoy to mark the "funeral of democracy" on Monday, Opposition lawmakers — belonging to the PTI — once again staged a sit-in outside of the assembly after they were denied entry, Dawn.com reported.

Per the report, at least eight members of the Opposition were involved in staging the protest today outside the gate of the Sindh Assembly after they were barred from entering the premises for their "disorderly conduct" a day before.

They arrived at the assembly together with some party supporters holding drums and tried bypassing the security guards to enter the building but were stopped. In response, two PTI lawmakers scaled the gate and entered the assembly. Meanwhile, two female members used another gate to enter the premises.

On Monday, chaotic scenes erupted during the session of the assembly when PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was stopped from speaking before his turn. Akin to that, when PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi tried to speak, he was stopped after which he left the House in resentment.

The move angered the Opposition members, who started chanting slogans and brought a charpoy inside the House to symbolise the "funeral of democracy."



Expressing his displeasure, Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani ordered the staff to take the charpoy out of the venue and maintain the decorum, saying that the "Opposition had violated the sanctity of the House."

Subsequently, eight PTI MPAs were banned from entering the assembly, including Saeed Ahmed, Rabistan Khan, Arsalan Taj Hussain, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Adeel Ahmed, Shah Nawaz Jadoon, Bilal Ahmed and Raja Azhar Khan, per the Dawn.com report.

PTI's Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns

Meanwhile, Naqvi, who had abruptly left the House yesterday, tendered his resignation today.

“I announce to resign from my seat (PS-101, Karachi East-III) due to behaviour of the Sindh government and I have submitted my resignation on the floor of the House," he said.



'Voice of Opposition killed in Sindh Assembly': Fawad

Commenting on the development, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that "the voice of the Opposition was killed" in the Sindh Assembly.

Taking to Twitter, the minister implied that following yesterday's and today's events, his opinion regarding "Zardari's dictatorship" in the province has become stronger than before.

"The Leader of the Opposition and eight members were not allowed to enter the Assembly. This is the worst dictatorship," he wrote.