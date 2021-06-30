Gaza man requests PM Imran Khan to help get his sick daughter treated

Walaah (left), 15, daughter of Youssef Hassan (right), is a resident of the besieged Gaza Strip

A beleaguered Palestinian citizen has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan for help to get his ailing daughter treated.

Walaah, 15, daughter of Youssef Hassan, is a resident of the besieged Gaza Strip and is suffering from congenital bone deformation disease for the last 14 years.

Waalah's aunt shared Hassan's letter, where the father has appealed to PM Imran Khan to help treat Walaah so that his daughter can live a normal life.

Hassan, in the letter, said his daughter could be easily treated in Pakistan's Jinnah Hospital or and any health facility that has the required equipment.

Walaah's aunt has requested the prime minister, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to help in the treatment of her niece.

It is pertinent to mention that the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza has been under illegal Israeli blockade for the past 14 years and due to the siege, more than two million Gazans are forced to live in the world's largest open-air prison.

Due to the Israeli blockade, there is a severe shortage of medicine in the hospitals of Gaza, while electricity is not available even for the operation theatre.

Last month, Israel's brutal bombing of Gaza killed more than 260 Palestinians, including 67 children and 36 women, and destroyed more than 1,500 homes.