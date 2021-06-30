 
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Pakistan Army successfully inducts first batch of VT-4 tanks

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

  • Commander of Mangla Corps witnesses the mobility and manoeuvrability test of the tanks.
  • Appreciates the efforts undertaken by the Formation for smoothly conducting the induction process.
  •  VT-4 tank is the main battle tank (MBT).

The Commander of Mangla Corps Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood visited the Armoured Division on Wednesday to inspect the first batch of the newly-inducted, state-of-the-art VT-4 tanks.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the corps commander witnessed the mobility and manoeuvrability test of the tanks and appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Formation for smoothly conducting the induction process.

According to the website Army Technology, the VT-4 tank is the main battle tank (MBT). It integrates advanced armour and fire control capabilities while offering increased firepower and protection to combat forces in the battlefield.

