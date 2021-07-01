Love versus Duty: Prince William defending the monarchy while Harry his wife Meghan

Prince William and Prince Harry - who will together unveil a statue of their mother Diana today (Thursday) - are seemingly fighting for core beliefs, according to a royal biographer.



The two brothers, who have been bonded for life by blood, grew up together and supported each other after their beloved mom's tragic death in a car crash.

But those bonds have painfully strained as the Duke of Cambridge sits in London defending the royal family from allegations of racism and insensitivity made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their Miontecito mansion.

Robert Lacey - a historian and author of “Battle of Brothers" - shared his thoughts on the relationship and priorities of two royals, saying that it’s a matter of love versus duty. William is defending the monarchy while Harry is defending his wife Meghan Markle.



The author claimed: "William is standing for duty and the concept of the monarchy as he sees it.” He added: “and then from Harry’s point of view, love, loyalty to his wife. He is standing by her. These are very deeply rooted differences, so it would be facile to think that there can just be a click of the fingers.”

The royal fans and experts will be looking closely for any signs of a truce between William and Harry on Thursday when the two princes unveil a statue of their mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday at London’s Kensington Palace.

