Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Ashley Tisdale shares adorable moment Vanessa Hudgens met daughter

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Ashley Tisdale is opening up about her daughter Jupiter Iris’ first interaction with Vanessa Hudgens.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the actress spoke about the "surreal" moment and shared that their first interaction was very "cool".

"It was awesome. It was really cool. It's just like such a surreal moment," she said.

"She just fell in love with Vanessa. I think she just knew how important she was to me because she reached out her arms to her," she added.

"Vanessa was just teary-eyed and she just couldn't believe ... she just kept on staring at her. It was so cute."

