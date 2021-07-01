Firdous Awan denies ECP found discrepancies in Usman Buzdar's asset statement

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. — Geo News/File

Reports emerge of ECP finding discrepancies in Usman Buzdar's wealth statement and sending the CM Punjab a notice.

CM Punjab's aide Firdous Ashiq Awan denies discrepancies.

Says Buzdar's assets are all "declared" and that is record is "clean".

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday denied that there are any discrepancies in the wealth statement provided to the Election Commission of Pakistan by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Awan said that Buzdar's assets are all "declared" and that is record is "clean".

The statement by the chief minister's aide came in response to media reports that the ECP has sent a notice to Buzdar in connection with luxury vehicles and certain plots.

The notice was sent to the chief minister after discrepancies were allegedly observed in his annual statement of assets owned, sources told Geo News.

The sources said that the Election Commission sent a reminder to the Punjab chief minister on June 8 after receiving no response from him.

The notice has urged Buzdar to respond within a week to the original notice sent on May 9, the sources added.



'Assets rose by 100%'



Meanwhile, PML-N's spokesperson in Punjab, Uzma Bukhari said that that the ECP had lent credence to her stance about the chief minister by sending him a notice.

"The one who sent me a notice was sent two of his own," she remarked.

She said that despite ECP sending a notice on May 9 and then a reminder on June 8 no response had been given yet.



"Those who demanded accountability from others will have to answer for their ownselves very soon," she said.

Bukhari alleged that the ECP had sent Buzdar a notice because of finding "a clear difference in the records" over the course of a year.

She claimed that the Punjab chief minister's assets rose in this period by 100%.

The PML-N spokesperson further claimed that Buzdar travels from Lahore to Taunsa with a 50-vehicle protocol.

"Buzdar sahib will have to answer for every penny," she said.

