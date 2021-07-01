2 injured as explosion rocks Quetta's Airport Road

Photo: Screengrab via courtesy video

QUETTA: Two people were left injured after an explosion rocked Quetta's Airport Road on Thursday, police said.

Following the blast, the injured have been shifted to the city's Civil Hospital where an emergency has been declared, police said, adding that the bomb disposal squad has been summoned to the site of the blast.

Witnesses say the explosion damaged several nearby buildings, while an investigation to find the nature of the explosion is currently underway.



This is a developing story, and more details will be added once new information is available.

