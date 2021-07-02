 
Friday Jul 02 2021
Web Desk

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Uptick in new COVID-19 cases; Sindh reports most deaths

Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Pakistan on Friday reported 1,277 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours — marking a second day of 1,000+ daily new cases and the third consecutive day with the positivity rate above 2%.

Twenty-four people succumbed to COVID-19 over this 24-hour period, as per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with most deaths reported from Sindh (14), followed by Punjab (6) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (4). 

Pakistan conducted 46,941 COVID-19 tests over this period, of which 1,277 persons were reported positive for the virus. The coronavirus positivity ratio thus stands at 2.72%.

The total number of active cases in the country is currently at 31,910, while the country's total recoveries have increased to 905,430.

A total of 959,685 cases have been detected so far in the country since the pandemic broke out in the country last year.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 338,387, in Punjab 346,454, in Khyber Paktunkhwa 138,179, in Islamabad Capital Territory 82,779, in Balochistan 27,242, in Gilgit-Baltistan 6,239 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,405.

