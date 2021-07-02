 
Friday Jul 02 2021
Israeli aircraft bombs Hamas site in Gaza Strip

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2021. — Reuters/File
  • Hamas confirms one of its sites had been struck.
  • Hamas calls the Israeli strikes a "showy reaction".
  • Palestinians say balloons aim to pressure Israel to ease restrictions.

TEL AVIV/GAZA: Israel's military said on Friday its aircraft bombed a Hamas site in the Gaza Strip overnight in what it claimed was a response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave.

Hamas, the group that runs Gaza, confirmed one of its sites had been struck. Israel's military claimed it had hit a Hamas weapons manufacturing site. There were no reports of casualties.

Since a May 21 ceasefire ended 11 days of Israel's bombing on Gaza, Palestinians in the strip have sporadically launched balloons with incendiary material across the border.

Palestinians say the balloons aim to pressure Israel to ease restrictions on the coastal enclave that were tightened during the May fighting.

Balloon launches had ebbed after Israel eased some restrictions on Gaza last week. But on Thursday, balloons were again launched from Gaza, causing at least four brush fires near Israeli cities along the border.

"In response to the arson balloon fire towards Israeli territory today IDF (Israeli military) fighter jets struck (a) weapons manufacturing site belonging (to) Hamas," the military said in a statement.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum called the Israeli strikes a "showy reaction" and said Palestinians were "putting pressure on (Israel), forcing it to respect the rights of our people and to walk back its unjust positions."

Egypt and the United Nations have stepped up mediation efforts over the Israeli strikes and Gaza balloon launches, though the incidents have not led to a broader escalation.

At least 250 Palestinians and 13 in Israel were killed in the May fighting, which saw Israel carry out air strikes across the coastal enclave and Gaza firing rockets towards Israeli cities in defence.

