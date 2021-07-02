 
Friday Jul 02 2021
Prince Harry prepares to return to US after Diana statue unveiling

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Prince Harry was spotted at London's airport hours after he witnessed the unveiling of Prince Diana's statue along with his brother Prince Harry.

According to the local media, the Duke of Sussex was pictured while preparing to return to the US. He was pictured at Terminal 5 in a VW MiniBus, accompanied by two security personnel, said a report.

According to Express.co.uk, just 20 minutes after the event, Harry was seen driving out of Kensington Palace in a Range Rover.

It was Harry's second visit to the UK since his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He had travelled to the UK to attend the funeral prayers of his grandfather Prince Philip in April, a month after the tell-all interview.

Relations between Prince Harry and Prince William remain tense after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle levelled some serious allegations against  the royal family during their interview.

