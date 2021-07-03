 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jul 03 2021
By
Reuters

‘No pride in genocide’: Protesters vandalise statues of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II in Canada

By
Reuters

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

A defaced statue of Queen Victoria lies after being toppled during a rally, following the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children at former indigenous residential schools, outside the provincial legislature on Canada Day in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada July 1, 2021. -REUTERS
A defaced statue of Queen Victoria lies after being toppled during a rally, following the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children at former indigenous residential schools, outside the provincial legislature on Canada Day in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada July 1, 2021. -REUTERS

  • Protests have erupted after the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children in unmarked graves in Canada.
  • Almost 1,000 unmarked graves have been found at former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.
  • In Winnipeg, a crowd cheered as Queen Victoria's statue fell outside the Manitoba provincial legislature.

WINNIPEG: Protesters have vandalised statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II in the Canadian city of Winnipeg as anger grows over the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children in unmarked graves at former indigenous schools.

A crowd chanted "no pride in genocide" before pulling down the statues of the monarchs.

The action took place on Canada Day on Thursday, when traditionally celebrations take place across the country.

However, many cities scrapped events this year as the scandal over the indigenous children made Canadians confront their colonial history. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the day would be "a time for reflection".

Almost 1,000 unmarked graves have been found at former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan that were mainly run by the Catholic Church and funded by the government.

Related items

For 165 years and as recently as 1996, the schools forcibly separated indigenous children from their families, subjecting them to malnourishment and physical and sexual abuse in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission called "cultural genocide" in 2015.

In Winnipeg, a crowd cheered as Queen Victoria's statue fell outside the Manitoba provincial legislature. Protesters, many of whom wore orange clothing, also kicked the toppled statue and danced around it. The pedestal and statue were daubed in red paint hand marks.

The statue of reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II in Manitoba teared down. Twitter
The statue of reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II in Manitoba teared down. Twitter

A nearby statue of Queen Elizabeth was also pulled down. She is Canada's current head of state, while Victoria reigned from 1837 to 1901 when Canada was part of the British Empire.

Protests in support of the indigenous children also took place on Thursday in Toronto, Canada's financial hub, while a #CancelCanadaDay march in the capital Ottawa drew thousands in support of victims and survivors of the residential school system.

Vigils and rallies were held across other parts of the country. Many participants wore orange clothing, which has become the symbol of the movement.

In his Canada Day message, Trudeau said the discoveries of the remains of the children at the former schools "have rightfully pressed us to reflect on our country's historical failures". Injustices still exist for indigenous peoples and many others in Canada, he said.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government condemned any defacing of statues of the queen.

"Our thoughts are with Canada's indigenous community following these tragic discoveries, and we follow these issues closely and continue to engage with the Government of Canada on indigenous matters," he said.

More From World:

Coronavirus: Highly contagious Delta variant surges through Asia, prompting lockdowns

Coronavirus: Highly contagious Delta variant surges through Asia, prompting lockdowns
Coronavirus on the rise again across the globe

Coronavirus on the rise again across the globe
Saudi Arabia to launch new airline to challenge regional rivals Emirates, Qatar Airways

Saudi Arabia to launch new airline to challenge regional rivals Emirates, Qatar Airways
Israeli aircraft bomb Gaza Strip in latest flare-up

Israeli aircraft bomb Gaza Strip in latest flare-up
Key dates in US involvement in Afghanistan since 9/11

Key dates in US involvement in Afghanistan since 9/11
US, NATO forces leave Afghanistan's largest air base

US, NATO forces leave Afghanistan's largest air base
Prime Minister Imran Khan wishes Justin Trudeau, Canadians on national day

Prime Minister Imran Khan wishes Justin Trudeau, Canadians on national day
TikTokers allowed to post longer videos of up to three minutes

TikTokers allowed to post longer videos of up to three minutes
130 countries sign global tax deal

130 countries sign global tax deal
World's oldest living man sets Guinness record

World's oldest living man sets Guinness record
Indonesia to impose emergency measures as COVID-19 cases spike

Indonesia to impose emergency measures as COVID-19 cases spike
Era of China being bullied gone forever, says Chinese President Xi Jinping

Era of China being bullied gone forever, says Chinese President Xi Jinping

Latest

view all