 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi traffic cop run over by dump truck driver after being asked to stop

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

  • Traffic cop stops dumper driver in Karachi's North Nazimabad.
  • Man refuses to stop and runs over the sub-inspector.
  • Police officer was rushed to hospital, but he succumbed to his wounds.

KARACHI: A dumper driver ran over a sub-inspector of the traffic police in the metropolis' North Nazimabad area after the officer reportedly asked him to stop for violating traffic rules.

The dumper driver was stopped near Abdullah College, but he refused to park to the side, instead running the vehicle over Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hafeez, the traffic police said.

Following the incident, Hafeez was rushed to a private hospital, situated on Stadium Road. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case against the suspect on the complaint of a fellow police officer at North Nazimabad Police Station and have started searching for the person responsible.

According to traffic police, Sub-Inspector Hafeez was stationed at North Nazimabad's traffic section.


More From Pakistan:

HEC agrees to put on hold 2-year associate degree, 4-year graduation programmes: sources

HEC agrees to put on hold 2-year associate degree, 4-year graduation programmes: sources
Sindh willing to help Palestinian girl suffering from bone disease: Murtaza Wahab

Sindh willing to help Palestinian girl suffering from bone disease: Murtaza Wahab
Saeed Ghani declares he will go to NAB's Karachi office on Monday, offer himself up for arrest

Saeed Ghani declares he will go to NAB's Karachi office on Monday, offer himself up for arrest
NAB has recovered Rs33 billion in Asif Zardari's fake accounts case: Fawad Chaudhry

NAB has recovered Rs33 billion in Asif Zardari's fake accounts case: Fawad Chaudhry
PM's aide claims Bilawal eyeing deal with Washington

PM's aide claims Bilawal eyeing deal with Washington
Hamza Shahbaz asked by FIA to provide money trail within 30 days

Hamza Shahbaz asked by FIA to provide money trail within 30 days
Blog: Has the US learned from its experience in Afghanistan?

Blog: Has the US learned from its experience in Afghanistan?
Weather update: Sindh, Punjab cities can expect heatwave in July, warns Met dept

Weather update: Sindh, Punjab cities can expect heatwave in July, warns Met dept
Which country has the strongest passport in the world?

Which country has the strongest passport in the world?
Woman who accused family friend of raping her agrees to marry him: Lahore police

Woman who accused family friend of raping her agrees to marry him: Lahore police
No compromise on CPEC, China ties, says FM Qureshi

No compromise on CPEC, China ties, says FM Qureshi
NAB to send Saeed Ghani legal notice for 'misleading public'

NAB to send Saeed Ghani legal notice for 'misleading public'

Latest

view all