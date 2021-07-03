Karachi traffic cop run over by dump truck driver after being asked to stop

Traffic cop stops dumper driver in Karachi's North Nazimabad.

Man refuses to stop and runs over the sub-inspector.

Police officer was rushed to hospital, but he succumbed to his wounds.

KARACHI: A dumper driver ran over a sub-inspector of the traffic police in the metropolis' North Nazimabad area after the officer reportedly asked him to stop for violating traffic rules.



The dumper driver was stopped near Abdullah College, but he refused to park to the side, instead running the vehicle over Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hafeez, the traffic police said.

Following the incident, Hafeez was rushed to a private hospital, situated on Stadium Road. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case against the suspect on the complaint of a fellow police officer at North Nazimabad Police Station and have started searching for the person responsible.

According to traffic police, Sub-Inspector Hafeez was stationed at North Nazimabad's traffic section.



