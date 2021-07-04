Britney Spears ‘hoping for change’ after conservatorship hearing: source

Sources shed light on Britney Spears’s conservatorship hearing as well as her hopes for the future moving forward

Sources recently weighed in on Britney Spears’ hopes regarding the conservatorship hearing.

The insiders got candid during their interview with People magazine and admitted, “Britney and Sam had a wonderful time in Maui,” and it also seems that Britney is officially “ready for marriage and kids.”

The inside source also added, “Britney is very grateful for all the attention that her court testimony received. She is hopeful that there will be huge changes.”