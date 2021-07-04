 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears ‘hoping for change’ after conservatorship hearing: source

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Britney Spears ‘hoping for change’ after conservatorship hearing: source

Sources shed light on Britney Spears’s conservatorship hearing as well as her hopes for the future moving forward

Sources recently weighed in on Britney Spears’ hopes regarding the conservatorship hearing.

The insiders got candid during their interview with People magazine and admitted, “Britney and Sam had a wonderful time in Maui,” and it also seems that Britney is officially “ready for marriage and kids.”

The inside source also added, “Britney is very grateful for all the attention that her court testimony received. She is hopeful that there will be huge changes.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry arrives in US after Princess Diana statue unveiling

Prince Harry arrives in US after Princess Diana statue unveiling

Christina Perri addresses grief months after pregnancy loss

Christina Perri addresses grief months after pregnancy loss
Jamie Lynn Spears hits back at death threats: ‘Stop it!’

Jamie Lynn Spears hits back at death threats: ‘Stop it!’
BTS unveil SiriusXM ‘Butter’ performance video

BTS unveil SiriusXM ‘Butter’ performance video
Justin Bieber performs ‘Love You Different’ at iHeartRadio

Justin Bieber performs ‘Love You Different’ at iHeartRadio
BTS release ‘Butter’ performance MV for ‘The Music Day’

BTS release ‘Butter’ performance MV for ‘The Music Day’
Aamir-Kiran split: 6 celebrity divorces that shocked the world

Aamir-Kiran split: 6 celebrity divorces that shocked the world
Prince Harry did not meet Queen Elizabeth during UK visit?

Prince Harry did not meet Queen Elizabeth during UK visit?
Shawn Mendes addresses stigma over a man’s tears: ‘We’re closed off’

Shawn Mendes addresses stigma over a man’s tears: ‘We’re closed off’
Hailey Bieber reacts after judge denies request to remove Britney Spears' father from conservatorship

Hailey Bieber reacts after judge denies request to remove Britney Spears' father from conservatorship

Fans attack Fatima Sana Shaikh on Instagram after Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao divorce

Fans attack Fatima Sana Shaikh on Instagram after Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao divorce

When Aamir Khan revealed how he fell in love with Kiran Rao

When Aamir Khan revealed how he fell in love with Kiran Rao

Latest

view all