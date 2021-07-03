4 of a family die as car falls into River Neelum in AJK

Rescue personnel can be seen standing by a river in this file photo.

MUZAFFARABAD: Four people were killed, and two children were injured after a car turned turtle and fell into Neelum River in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, police said Saturday.

The incident occurred at Jhora area, which is at a distance of 70 kilometres from Muzaffarabad.

Police said that the group were a family consisting of seven people, of which four are dead, two are injured, while one person is still missing.

The tourist family was returning to Muzaffarabad following a trip to the Neelum Valley when their car met an accident at Ghel Paiyn near Jhora, according to the police. The authorities named one of the deceased as Nadir Hussain, a native of Lahore.

Four bodies were taken out from the car by the local rescuers while two children were rescued alive and were shifted to a nearby health facility, police added.

The authorities said the cause of the accident was reportedly speedy driving, however, an investigation into the matter was still underway.

Responding to the incident, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan requested tourists not to depart on a trip until their vehicles have been thoroughly inspected.

"In the wake of today's tragic accident in Neelum, I again urge all tourists not to leave for a trip before getting your vehicles fully examined," he said.

"And when you are at the wheel in hilly areas, please focus on the track rather than the environs because your lives are far [more] precious than everything else," he added.

