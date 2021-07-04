Karachi: Lyari gang war commander Naseer Baloch shot dead, say police

Naseer Baloch, 25, was commander of the Dubai Chowk area in Lyari, say police.

Police suspect Baloch was trying to revive the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in Lyari.

Baloch had a conflict with Baba Ladla's brother, Zahid Ladla, police suspect.

KARACHI: A local commander of the Lyari gang war was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Saturday night, confirmed police.

The incident took place near Dubai Chowk within the limits of the Baghdadi police station, said police, adding that 25-year-old Naseer Baloch was the commander of Lyari's Dubai Chowk area and was associated with the Baba Ladla Group.

Police and medical staff arrived at the site on Saturday night and shifted the body of the alleged gangster to the Civil Hospital.

Baloch was allegedly involved in various cases of crime, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping. He had been recently released on bail by an anti-terrorism court.



Police suspected that Baloch was trying to activate the network of the Baloch Liberation Army in Lyari. There could also be a conflict between Baba Ladla's brother, Zahid Ladla, and Baloch, police suspected.

Police said a case has been lodged against the murder and an investigation is underway to determine who killed the alleged gangster.