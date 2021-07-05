 
Victoria Beckham and David share loving tribute to each other on 22nd wedding anniversary: Video

Celebrity couple Victoria Beckham and David Beckham recalled loved-up moments as they celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary with the most adorable posts.

Fashion sensation Victoria and legendary footballer David tied the knot way back in 1999, remaining together ever since, and share four children – Brooklyn (22), Romeo (18), Cruz (16) and Harper (9).

The former Spice Girl shared a heartwarming video to kick off the celebrations, featuring a montage of clips of her and David Beckham from over the years.

The loving post shows David as the best father figure, as he was seen doing a series of activities with his children, from baking cookies to attending a football game.

‘I love you David. Happy Anniversary,’ she captioned the post, as she added two pink heart emoji.

The 46-year-old footballer also shared a series of throwback snaps of him and his wife both wearing different matching outfits.

Two of the photos were taken on the day of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's lavish wedding ceremony, in which they rocked their infamous purple ensembles.

