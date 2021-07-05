 
Prince Harry, William 'skipped disastrous rival' speeches at Diana's memorial unveiling

Prince Harry, William put up a good show amid their alleged fallout, avoiding 'disastrous rival speeches'

Prince Harry and William appeared in unison at the unveiling of their mother, Princess Diana's memorial on July 1. 

The feuding brothers put up a good show amid their alleged fallout, avoiding 'disastrous rival speeches.'

"They demonstrated a constructive way of dealing with differences," royal historian Robert Lacey told PEOPLE.

"[They were] not sweeping [their differences] under the carpet but acknowledging more important things and doing that in a way that warmed everyone's heart," says the writer of book Battle of Brothers.

Ken Wharfe, who led the personal protection of Princess Diana and her sons for several years in the late '80s added, "It was their idea and it was a joint effort."

Contrary to expectations that William and Harry might deliver separate addresses, ultimately issued a joint statement, saying in part: "Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

