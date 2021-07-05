Rain spell expected in Karachi from mid-July: Met office

Karachi may get monsoon rains from mid-July, says Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail writes letter to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, urging all stakeholders to work together ahead of fresh monsoon spell.

Governor says K-Electric, HESCO and SEPCO directed to take necessary measures ahead of rain spell to avoid load-shedding.

A rain spell is expected in Karachi from mid-July, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Met Office said the temperature in the city was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius, with winds blowing at a speed of 20 kilometres an hour.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail wrote a letter to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, urging all stakeholders to work together ahead of the fresh monsoon spell to avoid a repeat of last year’s tragic incidents during heavy monsoon downpour in the city, The News reported.

The governor shared, in the letter, how heavy rainfall in Karachi last year led to tragic incidents. He asked the CM to mobilise all relevant institutions.

"Saving the lives of the people is among the top priorities of the government," Ismail had written in the letter, adding that the clearing of the storm water drains and removal of encroachments on and along their banks in accordance with the Supreme Court’s orders will help prevent another situation like last year’s.



He also said the K-Electric, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and Sukkur Electric Power Company have been directed to take necessary measures ahead of the rain spell to avoid load-shedding.