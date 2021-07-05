 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Rain spell expected in Karachi from mid-July: Met office

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Rain spell expected in Karachi from mid-July: Met office

  • Karachi may get monsoon rains from mid-July, says Pakistan Meteorological Department.
  • Sindh Governor Imran Ismail writes letter to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, urging all stakeholders to work together ahead of fresh monsoon spell.
  • Governor says K-Electric, HESCO and SEPCO directed to take necessary measures ahead of rain spell to avoid load-shedding.

A rain spell is expected in Karachi from mid-July, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Met Office said the temperature in the city was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius, with winds blowing at a speed of 20 kilometres an hour.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail wrote a letter to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, urging all stakeholders to work together ahead of the fresh monsoon spell to avoid a repeat of last year’s tragic incidents during heavy monsoon downpour in the city, The News reported.

The governor shared, in the letter, how heavy rainfall in Karachi last year led to tragic incidents. He asked the CM to mobilise all relevant institutions.

Weather update: Sindh, Punjab cities can expect heatwave in July, warns Met dept

"Saving the lives of the people is among the top priorities of the government," Ismail had written in the letter, adding that the clearing of the storm water drains and removal of encroachments on and along their banks in accordance with the Supreme Court’s orders will help prevent another situation like last year’s.

He also said the K-Electric, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and Sukkur Electric Power Company have been directed to take necessary measures ahead of the rain spell to avoid load-shedding.

More From Pakistan:

'Puppet rulers' worried about Bilawal Bhutto's US trip: PPP

'Puppet rulers' worried about Bilawal Bhutto's US trip: PPP
Price of CNG increases as gas stations reopen after two weeks in Karachi

Price of CNG increases as gas stations reopen after two weeks in Karachi
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate nears 3%, active cases go over 33,000

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate nears 3%, active cases go over 33,000
PM Imran Khan calls Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, congratulates him on winning election

PM Imran Khan calls Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, congratulates him on winning election
WATCH: PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb enjoys a zip line ride in Swat

WATCH: PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb enjoys a zip line ride in Swat
Islamabad-bound plane carrying Bilawal lands in Multan due to 'technical difficulties'

Islamabad-bound plane carrying Bilawal lands in Multan due to 'technical difficulties'
PM Imran Khan urges mobilisation of international institutions against India's 'rogue behaviour'

PM Imran Khan urges mobilisation of international institutions against India's 'rogue behaviour'
Qureshi regrets int'l community's inaction despite evidence provided against India

Qureshi regrets int'l community's inaction despite evidence provided against India
Experts warn of a famine-like situation if water crisis continues across Pakistan

Experts warn of a famine-like situation if water crisis continues across Pakistan
Mastermind behind Johar Town blast an Indian citizen, associated with RAW: Moeed Yusuf

Mastermind behind Johar Town blast an Indian citizen, associated with RAW: Moeed Yusuf
Fawad Chaudhry taunts PML-N after video of Marriyum Aurangzeb enjoying zip line in Swat goes viral

Fawad Chaudhry taunts PML-N after video of Marriyum Aurangzeb enjoying zip line in Swat goes viral
A look at AJK's political process ahead of July 25 elections

A look at AJK's political process ahead of July 25 elections

Latest

view all