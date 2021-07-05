Two young men gang-rape 9-year-old boy in Punjab’s Khushab: police

KHUSHAB: Two young men gang-raped a nine-year-old boy and videotaped it in Khushab, Punjab, the police said Monday.



It happened three days ago in 22 Mb village, Khushab. The assailants kidnapped the nine-year-old boy and later raped him.

A case was registered on a complaint by the survivor's grandfather. Both suspects have been taken into custody.

According to the police, a medical exam confirmed the nine-year-old student was raped. A video of the rape was seized from the culprits as well, the police said.

According to Sahil, an organization focused on child protection, nearly 10 cases of child abuse are reported each day in Pakistan. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan places the estimate closer to 13 cases per day, while many cases still go unreported.