 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Two young men gang-rape 9-year-old boy in Punjab’s Khushab: police

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Two young men gang-rape 9-year-old boy in Punjab’s Khushab: police

KHUSHAB: Two young men gang-raped a nine-year-old boy and videotaped it in Khushab, Punjab, the police said Monday.

It happened three days ago in 22 Mb village, Khushab. The assailants kidnapped the nine-year-old boy and later raped him.

A case was registered on a complaint by the survivor's grandfather. Both suspects have been taken into custody. 

Read more: Woman who accused family friend of raping her agrees to marry him: Lahore police

According to the police, a medical exam confirmed the nine-year-old student was raped. A video of the rape was seized from the culprits as well, the police said.

According to Sahil, an organization focused on child protection, nearly 10 cases of child abuse are reported each day in Pakistan. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan places the estimate closer to 13 cases per day, while many cases still go unreported.

More From Pakistan:

COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar asks Opposition to refrain from holding rallies

COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar asks Opposition to refrain from holding rallies
NAB begins investigation into New York apartment allegedly owned by Asif Zardari

NAB begins investigation into New York apartment allegedly owned by Asif Zardari
Lahore blast: India trying to divert attention from internal issues, says Qureshi

Lahore blast: India trying to divert attention from internal issues, says Qureshi
PM Imran Khan arrives in Gwadar for important visit

PM Imran Khan arrives in Gwadar for important visit

PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali's wife passes away

PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali's wife passes away
Physics paper gets leaked as thousands appear for matric exams in Karachi

Physics paper gets leaked as thousands appear for matric exams in Karachi
'Puppet rulers' worried about Bilawal Bhutto's US trip: PPP

'Puppet rulers' worried about Bilawal Bhutto's US trip: PPP
Rain spell expected in Karachi from mid-July: Met office

Rain spell expected in Karachi from mid-July: Met office
Price of CNG increases as gas stations reopen after two weeks in Karachi

Price of CNG increases as gas stations reopen after two weeks in Karachi
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate nears 3%, active cases go over 33,000

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate nears 3%, active cases go over 33,000
PM Imran Khan calls Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, congratulates him on winning election

PM Imran Khan calls Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, congratulates him on winning election
WATCH: PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb enjoys a zip line ride in Swat

WATCH: PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb enjoys a zip line ride in Swat

Latest

view all