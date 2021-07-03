 
Saturday Jul 03 2021
By
Ahmed Faraz

Woman who accused family friend of raping her agrees to marry him: Lahore police

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

LAHORE: A woman who had accused her family friend of raping her has now reportedly agreed to marrying him, the Lahore police said Saturday.

On Thursday, the police had arrested a man suspected of raping his “family friend” who was staying with his family after she had returned from the United Kingdom.

The police had said that the incident occurred at Lahore’s Wahadat Colony.

Read more: Lahore Police arrest man suspected of raping 'family friend' from UK

Law enforcers had said the woman had arrived from the UK to attend her father’s funeral. However, the woman’s stepmother kicked her out of the house. She then moved to the home of her father’s friend where the suspect allegedly raped her, according to her statement to the police.

On Saturday, the police said they discovered that the woman had no connection to the UK.

According to the police, several cases have been registered against her at various police stations in Lahore. 

In the rape FIR she had filed, the woman gave an incorrect name for herself. She wrote her father's name instead of her own, the police said.

Multan gang-rape case: Another suspect killed in alleged police encounter

Law enforcers said that after the man she had alleged raped her was arrested and interrogated, it was found that she had provided incorrect information, including a false ID card number, to register a case. 

The mobile number listed in the FIR was also incorrect. The woman also refused to get a medical examination done, the police said.

The accused has denied the allegations of rape against him.

