 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
By
Reuters

Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east

By
Reuters

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Russia, once notorious for plane accidents, has improved its air traffic safety record in recent years. Photo: Reuters
Russia, once notorious for plane accidents, has improved its air traffic safety record in recent years. Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: A Russian AN-26 airplane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far east, the country's emergencies ministry said on Tuesday.

The plane, en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskyto the village of Palana in the northern part of the peninsula, lost contact with air traffic control during the flight, the ministry said.

It said search and rescue teams were on their way to the area. There were 22 passengers and six crew members on board, the ministry said.

Interfax news agency quoted the local meteorology centre as saying that weather in the area was cloudy.

More From World:

OPEC+ abandons oil policy meeting after Saudi-UAE clash

OPEC+ abandons oil policy meeting after Saudi-UAE clash
Despite territorial gains, Taliban to present peace plan to Afghan govt

Despite territorial gains, Taliban to present peace plan to Afghan govt

COVAX urges nations to let fully vaccinated people enter borders

COVAX urges nations to let fully vaccinated people enter borders
Eidul Azha 2021 to fall on July 20, says Saudi astronomer

Eidul Azha 2021 to fall on July 20, says Saudi astronomer

More than 1,000 Afghan forces' personnel flee to Tajikistan as Taliban advance

More than 1,000 Afghan forces' personnel flee to Tajikistan as Taliban advance
To combat coronavirus surge, Bangladesh extends lockdown

To combat coronavirus surge, Bangladesh extends lockdown
Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon chief after 27 years

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon chief after 27 years

Protection of children's rights an important issue for EU: Peter Stano

Protection of children's rights an important issue for EU: Peter Stano
Violation of Doha agreement will be met with a strong response: Afghan Taliban

Violation of Doha agreement will be met with a strong response: Afghan Taliban
Australians trapped in coronavirus vaccine 'Hunger Games', says top health official

Australians trapped in coronavirus vaccine 'Hunger Games', says top health official
Philippines' military plane crash death toll rises to 50

Philippines' military plane crash death toll rises to 50
Biden marks ‘independence’ from COVID-19, but pandemic remains a threat

Biden marks ‘independence’ from COVID-19, but pandemic remains a threat

Latest

view all