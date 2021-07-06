 
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Salman Khan sends love to Sylvester Stallone on his 75th birthday

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has extended love and sweet wishes to Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone on his 75th birthday on Tuesday.

The Radhe actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback photo of Sylvester Stallone to wish him a very happy birthday.

Tagging the Rambo star, Salman Khan wrote “Wishing u a v happy bday @officialslystallone .. good health, love happiness n more power to u.”

He also wrote “Keep punching”.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

