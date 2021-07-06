Statistics show only 3.5% of Pakistan's population vaccinated so far

Despite the government's campaign to vaccinate as many people as possible against the novel coronavirus, only 3.5% of the population in the country has been inoculated so far, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to the report, so far, only 3.5% of the 100 million people eligible for the anti-coronavirus vaccine have been fully vaccinated, the report said.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre, a total of 17,390,346 vaccine jabs have been provided across the country as of July 6.

Statistics show that more than 14% of the population has been partially vaccinated, while 290,377 vaccine jabs were administered across the country yesterday, July 5.

Screenshot via NCOC's website (ncoc.gov.pk).

Pakistan records under 1,000 daily cases for the first time in almost a week

Pakistan's daily coronavirus caseload went below the 1,000 cases for the first time in six days after the country reported 830 new cases Tuesday morning.

The daily case count has been over 1,000 since July 1. The country last reported 979 cases in a day on June 30.

Another 25 people died of coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally since the pandemic started to 22,452.

The latest data issued by the NCOC on Tuesday morning shows that after 37,364 tests were conducted on July 5, 830 people tested positive for coronavirus.

Pakistan's positivity rate is currently 2.22%. A day earlier, Pakistan's positivity rate was nearly 3%.

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan are currently 33,390.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 341,275, in Punjab 347,014, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 138,616, in Islamabad Capital Territory 83,048, in Balochistan 27,445, in Gilgit-Baltistan 6,504 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,588.

At least 908,648 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count.

According to NCOC's figures, the total number of cases has reached 964,490.

On Monday, the NCOC had warned of strict restrictions as it observed violation of coronavirus SOPs in several sectors following the relaxation of curbs.

The NCOC's warning came during a meeting, with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair, a statement from the forum said.

The forum expressed serious concerns over the violation of SOPs at restaurants, in-door gymnasiums, marriage halls, transportation, markets, tourist spots, among other sectors.