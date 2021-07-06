 
NIH issues alert for possible outbreak of summer, monsoon diseases

  • NIH says the purpose of issuing the alert is to prevent the spread of diseases as soon as possible.
  • Says in addition to COVID-19, other diseases like hepatitis A and E, cholera, dengue, malaria, measles, polio, and typhoid are highly likely to spread during peak summer and monsoon seasons.
  • Instructs public health authorities to stay vigilant about weather hazards and take all necessary precautions.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Tuesday issued a summer and monsoon outbreak alert and said that viral and infectious diseases, in addition to coronavirus, could rapidly spread if preventative measures are not taken.

In a letter sent to the federal and provincial health agencies, the NIH said that the purpose of issuing the alert is to prevent the spread of diseases as soon as possible.

In the statement, the NIH said in addition to COVID-19 which has a high chance of spreading during the monsoon season, other diseases like hepatitis A and E, cholera, dengue, malaria, measles, polio, and typhoid are highly likely to spread during peak summer and monsoon seasons.

According to the letter, all federal, provincial, and district health administrations should keep a close eye on the situation in order to decrease the number of deaths caused by these diseases. 

Furthermore, the NIH has instructed public health authorities to stay vigilant about weather hazards and take all necessary precautions.

