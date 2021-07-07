 
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Rihanna amazes fans with her chic appearance in black lingerie

Rihanna stunned fans with her chic appearance as she stepped out for a dinner at Carbone on Tuesday, looking gorgeous in black lingerie with a Vaquera lace teddy and a vintage Gucci bag.

The renowned singer reportedly spent her Fourth of July weekend in New York City, where she enjoyed dinner.

The longtime friends-turned-couple were first reported to be dating in December. They kept a low profile then, but now, they aren't really hiding their romance publicly anymore.

Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky wasn't pictured with her this time, The two were seen on a date at Barcade in the city at the end of June though.

The footage of Rocky literally sweeping Rihanna off her feet during another New York City outing. They were first reported to be dating in December. 

