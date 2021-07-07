Latest Covid developments from around globe

PARIS: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Indonesia oxygen emergency -

Indonesia is sourcing emergency oxygen for virus patients from neighbouring Singapore and calling for help from other countries as the archipelago is slammed by its deadliest wave and reports a record 728 deaths in 24 hours.

- US doses for Vietnam -

The United States sends Vietnam two million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, part of a first 80 million doses that President Joe Biden has pledged to allocate worldwide.

- $16.8 billion short -

The World Health Organization says its global appeal for funding for coronavirus vaccines, treatments, diagnostics and equipment is still $16.8 billion short -- almost half its total needs.

- Catalonia curbs -

Spain´s Catalonia region reimposes virus curbs such as closing nightclubs to try and tame a spike in infections, particularly among unvaccinated young people.

- UK cases set to treble -

The UK announces plans to further relax its curbs, but warns that the number of daily new cases is set to more than treble to reach 100,000.

- Record daily deaths in Russia -

Russia reports 737 deaths in a new national record of pandemic-related fatalities over a 24-period, as the country battles a surge in cases.

- Uptick in Mexico -

Mexico sees a 22 percent jump in the estimated number of cases in the first half of June, after relaxing lockdown measures, although vaccinations are helping to limit the number of deaths, the government says.

- Cannes Festival opens -

The Cannes Film Festival opens with a slimmed down red carpet and many of its glitzy after-parties cancelled for the first fully fledged film festival since the start of the pandemic.

- Euro 2020 draw -

Young Londoners getting their first vaccine jabs this week will be entered in a draw to win tickets for the Euro 2020 football final, the city´s mayor announces.

- Suu Kyi vaccinated -

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her personal staff have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 since being taken into military custody, her lawyer says, as the country battles a surge in cases.

- Nearly 4 million dead -

The pandemic has killed at least 3,987,613 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,567 deaths, followed by Brazil with 525,112, India with 403,281, Mexico with 233,689 and Peru with 193,389.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The World Health Organization says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.