 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan achieves 'highest demand and supply of power' in history, announces Hammad Azhar

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

  • Hammad Azhar says demand and supply of power in Pakistan stood at 24,284 megawatt today.
  • Energy minister says highest generation and transmission, achieved before PTI govt came to power, was in July 2018.
  • Hammad Azhar says 'record' was achieved despite Tarbela dam 'producing just 25% of its output'.

Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar announced on Wednesday that Pakistan achieved its "highest demand and supply of power" in history.

"Highest demand and supply of power in the history of Pakistan achieved today at 24,284 megawatts (MW)," tweeted the minister. He added that the increase was not just a reflection of higher demand and generation but also the increase in transmission capacity.   

"In contrast, the highest generation and transmission achieved before PTI government was in July 2018 at 20,811 MW," said Azhar.

The minister also shared that the "record" was achieved despite the country's biggest dam Tarbela "producing just 25% of its output this year during peak season".

Related items

Pakistan's power crisis worsens, unannounced load-shedding continues unabated

Last month it was reported that Pakistan's power crisis has gotten worse, with load-shedding extending up to several hours at a stretch in different cities.

The figures shared at that time by sources in the power division said that the country is facing an electricity shortfall of somewhere between 7,000 and 8,000 megawatts.

Due to a mudslide at the Tarbela Dam, power generation was stopped and machinery has also likely been damaged.

They had said that it will take time for power generation to be up and running again at the Tarbela Dam.

More From Pakistan:

Shah­zain Bugti appointed as SAPM on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan

Shah­zain Bugti appointed as SAPM on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan
KP hospitals unable to dispose of medical waste in absence of incinerators

KP hospitals unable to dispose of medical waste in absence of incinerators
Car prices to go down by as much as Rs230,000: Khusro Bakhtiar

Car prices to go down by as much as Rs230,000: Khusro Bakhtiar
Three teenagers die after drowning in Keenjhar Lake

Three teenagers die after drowning in Keenjhar Lake
Believers of 'do or die' politics are now begging to be made PM: Bilawal on PML-N

Believers of 'do or die' politics are now begging to be made PM: Bilawal on PML-N
NCOC directs provinces to ensure implementation of SOPs on Eid ul Adha

NCOC directs provinces to ensure implementation of SOPs on Eid ul Adha
Exams of classes 10, 12 to start from July 10 in KP

Exams of classes 10, 12 to start from July 10 in KP
PM Imran Khan shares memorable childhood picture from a family wedding

PM Imran Khan shares memorable childhood picture from a family wedding
Safety and education for women most important part of Afghan peace talks: Malala

Safety and education for women most important part of Afghan peace talks: Malala
'Can never forget his generosity': PM Imran Khan heaps praise on Dilip Kumar

'Can never forget his generosity': PM Imran Khan heaps praise on Dilip Kumar
Zardari believes Nawaz given better treatment: 'His domicile is better than mine'

Zardari believes Nawaz given better treatment: 'His domicile is better than mine'
Accepted fact that Khawaja Asif did not harm national exchequer: LHC

Accepted fact that Khawaja Asif did not harm national exchequer: LHC

Latest

view all