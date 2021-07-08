China says will stand firmly with Pakistan despite changes in world politics

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: AFP

Chinese Foreign Minister and State Counselor Wang Yi promised Wednesday to stand firmly with Pakistan, despite changes in world politics, as per a report in The News.

Yi was addressing a conference titled “Pakistan-China At 70: A Unique Bilateral Partnership” arranged by the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) in commemoration of 70 years of Pakistan-China relations.

FM Qureshi has also spoke at the conference. It was attended by government officials, academicians, journalists, students and civil society members from both China and Pakistan.

Twenty-four panelists from both countries addressed the conference, shedding light on the importance of Pakistan-China relations.

Yi said China and Pakistan were all-weather friends who respected and understood each other's priorities despite each other's cultural differences. Yi stressed on the need for the world to practice multilaterism, saying that countries around the world should work together.

He also said moving forward, Pakistan and China should join hands in safeguarding international peace and encourage other countries to join hands against regional security threats. He also thanked Senator Mushahid Hussain for promoting Pakistan-China friendship.

FM Qureshi thanked China for its cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic, saying it was unprecedented.

He said China has so far donated 3.5 million doses of vaccine to Pakistan, adding that Islamabad has always supported China's core interests. He also talked about the educational cooperation between the two countries, which will also ensure cultural collaboration as well. Qureshi highlighted numerous celebrations in commemoration of 70 years of bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China and especially thanked the PCI for arranging the event with a dedicated panel of experts.

PCI Chairman Mushahid Hussain paid tribute to the Chinese government, saying that Beijing had changed the destiny of one-fifth of the world's population by lifting 800mn people out of poverty.

He also highlighted how the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has brought together 140 countries of different continents together through connectivity, ports, pipelines, economy and energy. He also said Pakistan is fortunate that the pilot and flagship project of the BRI, CPEC, is at the centerpiece of this global initiative to promote Corridors, Culture and Connectivity.