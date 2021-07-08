Angelina Jolie wants to ‘extract herself’ from business venture with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie wants to “extricate herself from being business partners with" Brad Pitt

Hollywood star Brad Pitt was accused by his ex-wife Angelina Jolie of blocking her sales from their jointly-owned winery.

The Maleficent actor claimed, in court docs filed Tuesday, that her estranged husband has reportedly blocked the sales of the venture Château Miraval, to a third-party buyer.

HollywoodLife obtained the docs and reported that the actor asked for the removal of an automatic temporary restraining order (ATRO), which forbids the parting couple from making decisions related to finances that might have an impact on the other during the proceedings.

Per Jolie’s lawyers, she is “extremely desirous of closing the pending agreement for the sale” and wants to “extricate herself from being business partners with her ex-husband.”

“Petitioner should not be indefinitely held hostage to being Respondent’s business partner with respect to separate property assets in a family court proceeding to divide community property,” read the doc.