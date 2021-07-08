 
pakistan
Thursday Jul 08 2021
Web Desk

Lahore: Robbers loot money from marble factory, flee from site

Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Image showing labourers working in a marble factory. Photo: File
  • According to CCTV footage, three robbers — riding motorcycles — stormed into the factory.
  • They looted hundreds of thousands of rupees from the factory and took workers' wallets.
  • Police say they will investigate the incident first before registering a case. 

A hefty sum of money was stolen from a marble factory situated in Gujjar Pura, China Scheme in Lahore, police said Thursday. 

According to CCTV footage, three robbers — riding motorcycles — stormed into the factory and looted hundreds of thousands of rupees before fleeing from the site. 

Of the three men involved in the robbery, one was seen wearing a helmet while the other two were wearing caps. At the time of the event, only five to six people were present at the factory. 

Per the footage, the robbers first asked the factory workers to hand over whatever cash they had in possession. Later, the man wearing a helmet could be seen searching everyone for their wallets. 

Before fleeing from the site, the robbers returned the employees' identity cards. Police said that they would launch an investigation into the matter and would later file a case against the accused. 

Interior ministry to register all foreigners in Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed

They should do politics like lions, not cats: Bilawal in veiled dig at PML-N

Students from transgender community attend first day of school in Multan

Pakistan provides lifesaving medical equipment to help Bangladesh fight against COVID-19

PM Imran Khan urges nation to wear masks, get vaccinated as dangers of fourth wave loom

NAB to approach SC over bails granted to PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif by high courts

Terrorism once again rearing its head in Pakistan, Maryam says in Muzaffarabad

Karachi's coronavirus positivity ratio hits 10.71%

Matric board exams: Paper for grade 9 leaks on social media

Islamabad couple assault: PM Imran Khan takes notice of incident

Weather update: Drizzle expected in Karachi in next 24 hours

Pakistan may face GSP+ suspension if human rights conditions not met: EU

