Lahore: Robbers loot money from marble factory, flee from site

Image showing labourers working in a marble factory. Photo: File

According to CCTV footage, three robbers — riding motorcycles — stormed into the factory.

They looted hundreds of thousands of rupees from the factory and took workers' wallets.

Police say they will investigate the incident first before registering a case.

A hefty sum of money was stolen from a marble factory situated in Gujjar Pura, China Scheme in Lahore, police said Thursday.

According to CCTV footage, three robbers — riding motorcycles — stormed into the factory and looted hundreds of thousands of rupees before fleeing from the site.

Of the three men involved in the robbery, one was seen wearing a helmet while the other two were wearing caps. At the time of the event, only five to six people were present at the factory.

Per the footage, the robbers first asked the factory workers to hand over whatever cash they had in possession. Later, the man wearing a helmet could be seen searching everyone for their wallets.

Before fleeing from the site, the robbers returned the employees' identity cards. Police said that they would launch an investigation into the matter and would later file a case against the accused.