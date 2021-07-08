Weapons, bullet casings deposited in Naqeebullah murder case do not match: forensics report

A report submitted by forensics experts in the Naqeebullah murder case states that the weapons and bullet casings deposited as evidence do not match.



The report was submitted during a hearing of the case at the Anti-Terrorism complex in Karachi on Thursday. The main suspect, former Malir SSP Rao Anwar, and other suspects appeared in court.

Forensic experts that testified before the court said that the weapons and the bullet casings from the encounter in which Naqeebullah and others were allegedly killed do not match.

The court after listening to the forensic experts and receiving the report, summoned a chemical expert to testify at the next hearing. The court also said that the defence will be able to examine the forensic expert's testimony at the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the plaintiff's lawyer said that the report has "proven that the encounter was fake".

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed on January 13, 2018, on the orders of then Malir SSP Rao Anwar, in what was later termed a fake encounter.

The former Malir SSP and around 20 of his subordinates have been charged with killing Naqeebullah and three other persons, Sabir, Nazar Jan and Ishaq, in the fake encounter.



