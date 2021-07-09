 
Friday Jul 09 2021
Education ministry asked to discuss Inter exams issue with lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday asked the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to discuss the proposals regarding the Intermediate students' exams with the opposition lawmakers.

NA Speaker said he will personally coordinate a virtual meeting of the ministry and legislators to discuss the issues related to the Intermediate students' exams.

Earlier, speaking on the calling attention notice, MNA Ahsan Iqbal, MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique and MNA Dr Darshan have demanded that the ministry should give five to six weeks more to the students for exams preparation.

They said that the remote-areas students were unable to avail themselves of the online classes, adding that the majority of the students were not well-prepared to sit in exams.

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram said that there was no possibility of the exam being postponed or cancelled.

She said that exams were being conducted in elective three or four subjects.

Parliamentary Secretary said that there was no COVID-19 lockdown in remote areas.

She said that the ministry would facilitate students and save their semester. She said that the majority of students were ready for exams.

Wajiha Akram said that five million students were ready for the exams and those protesting on roads did not represent all these five million students.

Saad Rafique also urged the ministry to delay examinations for some weeks as according to him, it will end up with good results.

"The government should review its decision," he said. "I never requested the government. But, this time around, I am doing it today."

Earlier, the reporters covering the National Assembly proceedings staged a walkout from the press gallery over the alleged misbehaving with a journalist in the jurisdiction of Aabpara Police station.

Chief Whip in NA Malik Amir Dogar met the protesting journalists at the Press Lounge on the directives of Asad Qaiser.

Later, speaking in the NA, he assured the journalists that an FIR was registered and responsibility would be fixed in this regard.

Later, the quorum was pointed out by MNA Nasiba Channa and the NA speaker adjourned the session due to the lack of quorum. -Agencies

