entertainment
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Beyonce amazed onlookers with her stunning personality as she took a break from her Hamptons vacay to jet off to New York for dinner, rocking a pair of colorful pants and a tied-up shirt.

The 39-year-old music icon soared the temperature with her sizzling appearance as she boarded a helicopter from the Hamptons to NYC on Thursday. 

The songstress flew into the city with hubby Jay-Z to grab dinner in Brooklyn when she opted to rock a pair of high-waisted Christopher John Rogers trousers that were super flared and covered in a bold and colorful tropical floral print. 

Beyonce cuts a stylish figure in colorful pants and white top while boarding a helicopter

The singer styled the pants with a long-sleeve white linen button-down blouse which she tied up in a knot to make it cropped, finishing the look with a white Telfar bag.

Bey elevated her look as she wore a pair of massive and colorful pendant earrings, sky-high nude platform heels, sunglasses, and a large white leather purse. She left her natural golden hair down in tight voluminous curls to complete her perfect summer look. 

