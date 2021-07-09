 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Won’t compel users to accept new privacy policy: WhatsApp to Delhi high court

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Won’t compel users to accept new privacy policy: WhatsApp to Delhi high court

The High Court of Delhi heard WhatsApp’s plea challenging the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) enquiry into the updated privacy policy of WhatsApp on Friday, reported NDTV.

The social networking site informed the court that they voluntarily put the updated privacy policy on hold.

WhatsApp was responding to a petition filed against its new privacy policy in an Indian court.

The policy aims for user surveillance and threatens India's security, the petition filed in January said.

Read more: WhatsApp's new privacy policy challenged in India

The government had asked WhatsApp to shut down the policy amid concerns.

However, senior advocate Harish Salve told the court that the CCI was enquiring into the policy put on hold.

“If Parliament allows me to share data (Data Protection Bill) then CCI cannot say or probe anything. We have already put our updated privacy policy on hold till the Data Protection Bill," the advocate for WhatsApp said.

Read more: WhatsApp's new privacy policy faces probe by India

WhatsApp had recently given its users an ultimatum to sign up for the updated privacy policy or lose their accounts.

The defendant said in court that functionality would not be limited for users who aren’t opting for the new privacy policy in the meantime.

“We will not compel people to accept [the policy]," the advocate told the DHC.

WhatsApp, however, will continue to display updates of the policy to its users until the Data Protection Bill comes into effect.

WhatsApp maintains that the new policy was to implement the e-commerce features in the app and will not affect a user’s private chat with family and friends.

More From Sci-Tech:

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan's help in bringing Taliban to negotiating table again

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan's help in bringing Taliban to negotiating table again
Delta variant to account for most new French COVID-19 cases from this weekend: health minister

Delta variant to account for most new French COVID-19 cases from this weekend: health minister
Coronavirus: Britain to end quarantine for non-UK vaccinated arrivals in weeks

Coronavirus: Britain to end quarantine for non-UK vaccinated arrivals in weeks
Fall of Kabul to Taliban not inevitable, says Joe Biden

Fall of Kabul to Taliban not inevitable, says Joe Biden
South Korea to raise Covid-19 restrictions to highest level in capital

South Korea to raise Covid-19 restrictions to highest level in capital
Online grocery platform Instacart hires top Facebook executive

Online grocery platform Instacart hires top Facebook executive

US military mission in Afghanistan will end on August 31, says Joe Biden

US military mission in Afghanistan will end on August 31, says Joe Biden
Nearly all of Britain's troops withdrawn from Afghanistan: PM Johnson

Nearly all of Britain's troops withdrawn from Afghanistan: PM Johnson
As Taliban surround Afghan city of Herat, Kabul sends in commandos

As Taliban surround Afghan city of Herat, Kabul sends in commandos
Thousands flock to see dwarf cow in Bangladesh

Thousands flock to see dwarf cow in Bangladesh
Dubai puts off fire on ship in Jebel Ali Port

Dubai puts off fire on ship in Jebel Ali Port
WATCH: UK madrassa students cheer for team England during football game

WATCH: UK madrassa students cheer for team England during football game

Latest

view all