Friday Jul 09 2021
Taliban claim 85% of Afghan territory under their control

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Taliban negotiators Abdul Latif Mansoor (L), Shahabuddin Delawar (C) and Suhail Shaheen (R) attend a press conference in Moscow on July 9, 2021. Photo: AFP
  • Taliban say there was no agreement with US for group to not attack administrative centres under Kabul's control.
  • Taliban negotiator says US withdrawal was a result of Taliban bringing Afghanistan's population over to its side under "principle of Islam".
  • Russian foreign ministry says that Taliban "currently control about two-thirds" of Afghanistan's border with ex-Soviet Tajikistan.

MOSCOW: The Afghan Taliban on Friday claimed that 85% of Afghanistan's territory was under their control as the group continued its offensive amid a US military withdrawal.

At a press conference in Moscow, Taliban negotiator Shahabuddin Delawar said that "85% of Afghanistan's territory" is under the group's control, including some 250 of the country's 398 districts.

"All administrative bodies and hospitals continue their work on this territory. We ensured their functionality," he said, calling on international organisations "not to interrupt their missions."

Delawar said that the US withdrawal was a result of the Taliban bringing Afghanistan's population over to its side under the "principle of Islam".

"The United States was forced to leave our territory," he said.

He added that there was no agreement with the United States for the Taliban not to attack administrative centres remaining under Kabul's control.

"These are our internal affairs," Delawar said.

This week more than 1,000 Afghan troops fled into Tajikistan after a blistering offensive by the Taliban in the north of Afghanistan.

Afghan authorities have vowed to retake all the districts lost to the group and deployed hundreds of commandos to counter their offensive in the north.

Moscow is closely watching the offensive, concerned about the security of Central Asian countries where it maintains military bases.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday that the Taliban "currently controls about two-thirds" of Afghanistan's border with ex-Soviet Tajikistan.

On Thursday, a Taliban delegation in Moscow met with the Kremlin's envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, while the Russian foreign ministry released a statement saying that it had received assurances Central Asian borders would not be violated.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday defended his country's withdrawal from Afghanistan, though he admitted that it was "highly unlikely" Kabul would be able to control the entire country.

