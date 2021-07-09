17 passengers onboard Riyadh to Karachi flight test positive for COVID-19

Infected passengers have been sent to a quarantine centre, per sources.

KARACHI: Seventeen passengers onboard a Riyadh to Karachi flight have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after they underwent screening at the Jinnah International Airport, Geo News reported Friday.



Per the report, flight SV-709 was carrying 250 passengers, all of whom were screened for COVID-19 upon landing in Karachi.



According to sources at the Sindh Health Department, the passengers have been sent to a quarantine centre right away after their rapid antigen tests for SARS-​CoV-2 came positive.



All the passengers will undergo PCR testing after being transferred to the quarantine centre, the health department said. The PCR test will be able to identify the variant of coronavirus that has infected the individuals.