 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
Khawar Khan

17 passengers onboard Riyadh to Karachi flight test positive for COVID-19

By
Khawar Khan

Friday Jul 09, 2021

  • Infected passengers have been sent to a quarantine centre, per sources.
  • A quick antigen test for SARS-​CoV-2 was performed at the airport.
  • All passengers will undergo PCR testing after being transferred to the quarantine centre. 

KARACHI: Seventeen passengers onboard a Riyadh to Karachi flight have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after they underwent screening at the Jinnah International Airport, Geo News reported Friday.

Per the report, flight SV-709 was carrying 250 passengers, all of whom were screened for COVID-19 upon landing in Karachi. 

Related items

According to sources at the Sindh Health Department, the passengers have been sent to a quarantine centre right away after their rapid antigen tests for SARS-​CoV-2 came positive. 

All the passengers will undergo PCR testing after being transferred to the quarantine centre, the health department said. The PCR test will be able to identify the variant of coronavirus that has infected the individuals. 

More From World:

WHO concerned over Afghan healthcare as violence spreads

WHO concerned over Afghan healthcare as violence spreads
Taliban claim 85% of Afghan territory under their control

Taliban claim 85% of Afghan territory under their control
Won’t compel users to accept new privacy policy: WhatsApp to Delhi high court

Won’t compel users to accept new privacy policy: WhatsApp to Delhi high court
Afghan FM seeks Pakistan's help in bringing Taliban to negotiating table again

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan's help in bringing Taliban to negotiating table again
Delta variant to account for most new French COVID-19 cases from this weekend: health minister

Delta variant to account for most new French COVID-19 cases from this weekend: health minister
Coronavirus: Britain to end quarantine for non-UK vaccinated arrivals in weeks

Coronavirus: Britain to end quarantine for non-UK vaccinated arrivals in weeks
Fall of Kabul to Taliban not inevitable, says Joe Biden

Fall of Kabul to Taliban not inevitable, says Joe Biden
South Korea to raise Covid-19 restrictions to highest level in capital

South Korea to raise Covid-19 restrictions to highest level in capital
US military mission in Afghanistan will end on August 31, says Joe Biden

US military mission in Afghanistan will end on August 31, says Joe Biden
Nearly all of Britain's troops withdrawn from Afghanistan: PM Johnson

Nearly all of Britain's troops withdrawn from Afghanistan: PM Johnson
As Taliban surround Afghan city of Herat, Kabul sends in commandos

As Taliban surround Afghan city of Herat, Kabul sends in commandos
Thousands flock to see dwarf cow in Bangladesh

Thousands flock to see dwarf cow in Bangladesh

Latest

view all