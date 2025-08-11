 
IPI condemns killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza

Group warns of escalating threats to reporters as Gaza crisis deepens

Web Desk
August 11, 2025

The image shows commotion after a strike from Israel. — Reuters/File
The International Press Institute (IPI) has strongly condemned Israel’s targeted killing of five Al Jazeera journalists, including prominent correspondent Anas Al-Sharif, in Gaza.

In a statement posted on X, the organisation called on the Israeli military to immediately halt its attacks on media workers covering the ongoing conflict.

The IPI urged the international community to denounce these killings and apply all diplomatic pressure on Israel to guarantee the safety of journalists, who are protected as civilians under international humanitarian law.

“This attack is part of an insidious pattern of smearing, then killing, journalists in Palestine who dare to report the realities of this devastating conflict,” the IPI Executive Board said.

The Board further appealed for urgent global action to prevent further bloodshed among journalists striving to deliver news from inside Gaza, where military bombardments continue and the humanitarian crisis worsens.

