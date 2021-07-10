 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 10 2021
Peshawar: Slogans chanted in support of Afghan Taliban

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

PESHAWAR: Slogans in support of the Afghan Taliban were being chanted during a funeral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital, Geo News reported Saturday.

A video of a funeral in Peshawar from last night has surfaced in which participants can be seen chanting pro-Taliban slogans and carrying Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flags.

The police confirmed that some people had brought Islamic Emirate flags to the funeral.

“After investigation, action will be taken against those involved,” a police official said.

No further details were available about the person whose funeral was offered. 

