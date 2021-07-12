 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi receives first monsoon rain

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Karachi received first monsoon rain today.
Karachi received first monsoon rain today.

KARACHI: Karachi woke up to its first monsoon shower Monday after a brief hot spell.

Earlier, Karachi Met Director Sardar Sarfaraz had told Geo News that the first monsoon rains were expected in the city to take place from July 15 – 17.

The Met office director had said that moderate rain was expected in the metropolis next week. Karachi, he had said, would likely receive around 10-22 mm of rain during the first spell. 

According to weather experts, low winds had hit the northwest Bay of Bengal on July 11 and humid winds of the monsoon season will enter Pakistan via Gujrat.

“Clouds are likely to fall in Tharparkar and surrounding areas on July 12,” the Met office had said.

The Met office had said that Karachi could expect light rain on July 12 before the first spell of monsoons officially begins.

As per reports, some of the city's areas that received rainfall include Malir, Landhi, II Chundrigar Road and its surrounding areas, Steel Town, Yaseenabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Numaish, Old City Area, Gadap, University Road and Gulistan-e-Jauhar. 

Power supply was suspended in various areas of the city due to the rain. Karachi-Electric (KE) said it was monitoring the situation. 

The Met department said Karachi may continue to receive a mixture of heavy and light rainfall for the next two hours. 

More From Pakistan:

Faisalabad: 8 injured after roofs collapse due to heavy rain and windstorm

Faisalabad: 8 injured after roofs collapse due to heavy rain and windstorm
Infant dies due to alleged medical negligence in Quetta hospital

Infant dies due to alleged medical negligence in Quetta hospital
20 Delta variant cases reported in Rawalpindi

20 Delta variant cases reported in Rawalpindi
Lahore: Sons abduct father, torture him over property dispute, say police

Lahore: Sons abduct father, torture him over property dispute, say police
AJK election commission requisitions troops for 'standby' support for July 25 polls

AJK election commission requisitions troops for 'standby' support for July 25 polls
Summary proposing 15% special allowance for employees of armed forces sent to cabinet

Summary proposing 15% special allowance for employees of armed forces sent to cabinet
PM Imran Khan expresses resolve to 'leave a clean, green Pakistan for future generations'

PM Imran Khan expresses resolve to 'leave a clean, green Pakistan for future generations'
Encourage people aged 50 or older to get vaccinated, Asad Umar urges nation

Encourage people aged 50 or older to get vaccinated, Asad Umar urges nation
Balochistan sees sharp rise in hepatitis cases due to lack of clean drinking water

Balochistan sees sharp rise in hepatitis cases due to lack of clean drinking water
Pakistani model Nayab found dead at home in Lahore

Pakistani model Nayab found dead at home in Lahore
South Punjab to get first Amazon facility after Eid ul Azha

South Punjab to get first Amazon facility after Eid ul Azha
Additional security pulled from federal ministers following PM's directives

Additional security pulled from federal ministers following PM's directives

Latest

view all