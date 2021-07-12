Karachi receives first monsoon rain

Karachi received first monsoon rain today.

KARACHI: Karachi woke up to its first monsoon shower Monday after a brief hot spell.

Earlier, Karachi Met Director Sardar Sarfaraz had told Geo News that the first monsoon rains were expected in the city to take place from July 15 – 17.

The Met office director had said that moderate rain was expected in the metropolis next week. Karachi, he had said, would likely receive around 10-22 mm of rain during the first spell.

According to weather experts, low winds had hit the northwest Bay of Bengal on July 11 and humid winds of the monsoon season will enter Pakistan via Gujrat.

“Clouds are likely to fall in Tharparkar and surrounding areas on July 12,” the Met office had said.

The Met office had said that Karachi could expect light rain on July 12 before the first spell of monsoons officially begins.

As per reports, some of the city's areas that received rainfall include Malir, Landhi, II Chundrigar Road and its surrounding areas, Steel Town, Yaseenabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Numaish, Old City Area, Gadap, University Road and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Power supply was suspended in various areas of the city due to the rain. Karachi-Electric (KE) said it was monitoring the situation.

The Met department said Karachi may continue to receive a mixture of heavy and light rainfall for the next two hours.