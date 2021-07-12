Liam Payne joins clinical trials for magic mushrooms that treat depression

Liam Payne joined hands with Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett to trial the use of magic mushrooms

British singer Liam Payne is experimenting with a new technique to cope with depression.

The former One Direction singer joined hands with Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett to trial the use of some elements of magic mushrooms that could treat people with depression.

Steven said, per Mirror, during the British Podcast Awards that he and Payne are speaking everyday as the singer gets urged to invest in ATAI Life Sciences.

“There are clinical trials going on at the moment using one of the psychedelic compounds called psilocybin. It is a compound that is found in magic mushrooms.”

“It unlocks your subconscious, as much of what causes resistant depression and depression generally isn’t that you have something like a melt in your brain, it is more to do with something that has happened to you,” the entrepreneur went on to say.

“What we are pushing for is for it to be legal in clinical settings – not for it to be legal out on the streets,” he added.