Elton John fawns over ‘Permission to Dance’ by BTS

Singer songwriter Elton John recently gushed over BTS’ brand new song Permission to Dance and showed off his love for the catchy beat.





The music making legend penned a short but sweet note highlighting his love for the song over on Twitter and it read, “When it all seems like it’s right, I sing along to @bts_bighit #PermissionToDance”.



Check it out below: