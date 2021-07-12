 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Reuters

China claims of driving 'away' US warship on anniversary of tribunal ruling on South China Sea

By
Reuters

Monday Jul 12, 2021

 
China claims of driving away US warship on anniversary of tribunal ruling on South China Sea

  • Chinese army says USS Benfold entered waters without China's approval, seriously violating its sovereignty.
  • US Navy says Benfold asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands consistent with international law.
  • On July 12, 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague ruled that China had no historic title over the South China Sea.

BEIJING: China's military claimed on Monday that it had driven "away" a US warship that "illegally entered its waters" near the contested Paracel, on the anniversary of an international court ruling that dismissed Beijing's claim over the South China Sea.

The USS Benfold entered the waters without China's approval, seriously violating its sovereignty and undermining the stability of the South China Sea, the southern theatre command of the People's Liberation Army said.

"We urge the United States to immediately stop such provocative actions," it said in a statement.

On July 12, 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague ruled that China had no historic title over the South China Sea, a ruling that Beijing said it would ignore.

The Benfold asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands consistent with international law, the US Navy said in a statement.

The islands are claimed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam, which require either permission or advance notification before a military vessel passes through.

Related items

"Under international law as reflected in the Law of the Sea Convention, the ships of all states, including their warships, enjoy the right of innocent passage through the territorial sea," the US Navy added.

'Innocent passage'

"By engaging in the innocent passage without giving prior notification to or asking permission from any of the claimants, the United States challenged these unlawful restrictions imposed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam."

Hundreds of other islands, reefs and atolls in the resource-rich waterway are contested by Brunei, China, Malaysia and the Philippines. China claims rights to resources within its so-called nine-dash line or most of the region.

"By conducting this operation, the United States demonstrated that these waters are beyond what China can lawfully claim as its territorial sea and that China's claimed straight baselines around the Paracel Islands are inconsistent with international law," the US Navy said.

In its 2016 ruling, the Hague court also said China had interfered with traditional Philippine fishing rights at Scarborough Shoal and breached the country's sovereign rights by exploring for oil and gas near the Reed Bank.

Freedom of the seas was an "enduring" interest of all nations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

"Nowhere is the rules-based maritime order under greater threat than in the South China Sea," Blinken said in a statement.

"The People's Republic of China continues to coerce and intimidate Southeast Asian coastal states, threatening freedom of navigation in this critical global throughway."

China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday at a regular briefing that the United States was harming peace and stability in the region.

In the Philippines, more than 100 activists gathered outside a building housing the Chinese consulate to press Beijing to respect the arbitral ruling and allow Filipinos to freely fish in the South China Sea.

The crowd marched with a Philippine flag and banners reading: "China get out of the West Philippine Sea" and "China out of our waters".

Manila refers to the part of the South China Sea that it claims is the West Philippine Sea.

"Since our tribunal ruling victory, there were no changes. There's still the presence of the Chinese Coast Guard, the Chinese militia...in the West Philippine Sea," said Fernando Hicap, head of a federation of small fisherfolk groups.

More From World:

Richard Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane

Richard Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane
Holland restaurant creates 'world's most expensive burger' for $6,000

Holland restaurant creates 'world's most expensive burger' for $6,000
India pulls officials from Afghanistan's Kandahar as Taliban advance

India pulls officials from Afghanistan's Kandahar as Taliban advance
Australia confirms completing troops withdrawal from Afghanistan

Australia confirms completing troops withdrawal from Afghanistan
US ditches war in Afghanistan to focus on economic powerhouse China, Russia

US ditches war in Afghanistan to focus on economic powerhouse China, Russia
Afghanistan to rush troops to key trade crossing as Taliban extend gains

Afghanistan to rush troops to key trade crossing as Taliban extend gains
Fighting back: Palestinian bloggers promote tourism as an act of defiance

Fighting back: Palestinian bloggers promote tourism as an act of defiance
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin seeks international support to resolve Afghan conflict

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin seeks international support to resolve Afghan conflict
52 workers die in Bangladesh factory fire

52 workers die in Bangladesh factory fire
Irish parents suspect foul play in daughter’s death in Pakistan

Irish parents suspect foul play in daughter’s death in Pakistan
WHO concerned over Afghan healthcare as violence spreads

WHO concerned over Afghan healthcare as violence spreads
17 passengers onboard Riyadh to Karachi flight test positive for COVID-19

17 passengers onboard Riyadh to Karachi flight test positive for COVID-19

Latest

view all