Meghan Markle, Prince Harry struggling with ‘delicate balancing act’ over Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly struggle to maintain the perfectly ‘delicate balancing act’ over baby Archie’s image.



The claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Daniela Elser and during her interview with news.com.au she claimed. “Now, all of these are clearly very carefully controlled, calibrated outings that balance Harry and Meghan’s commitment to their son’s privacy with a tacit acceptance of the public interest in their son.”

“It’s a delicate balancing act: Reveal him too much and the Sussexes will open themselves up to criticism they are reneging on their commitment to give him a normal life. However, hide him away and risk the umbrage and grumbling of their legion of fans.”

“None of this is simple or easy but thus far Harry and Meghan have clearly recognised the very fraught territory their son occupies and managed to succeed at the highwire act.”