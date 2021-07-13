 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
AFP

Several killed in Covid ward fire at Iraq hospital

By
AFP

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Several killed in Covid ward fire at Iraq hospital

NASIRIYAH: At least 36 people died in a fire in the coronavirus isolation ward at an Iraqi hospital, the second such deadly inferno in a Covid-19 unit in three months, a health official said.

The fire broke out at the Al-Hussein hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah late Monday and was still ongoing, according to an AFP correspondent.

Haydar al-Zamili, a spokesman for the local health authorities, told AFP that the "fire... ripped through the Covid isolation ward," and put the death toll at 36.

Five were injured, "including two in critical condition," he added.

"The victims died of burns and the search is continuing," Zamili said, noting that there were fears victims could still be trapped inside the building. The ward itself has space for 60 patients.

Iraq´s interior ministry said on Facebook late Monday the fire tore through temporary structures erected next to the main building, but did not specify the cause.

The deadly blaze immediately sparked angry calls on social media demanding action and the resignation of top officials.

Sixteen people have been rescued so far, a medical source said late Monday.

Videos shared online showed thick clouds of smoke billowing from the Al Hussein hospital.

In April, a fire at a Baghdad Covid-19 hospital killed 82 and injured 110, sparked by the explosion of badly stored oxygen cylinders.

Many of the victims in the April fire were on respirators being treated for Covid-19 and were burned or suffocated in the resulting inferno that spread rapidly through the hospital, where dozens of relatives were visiting patients in the intensive care unit.

The April fire sparked widespread anger, resulting in the suspension and subsequent resignation of then health minister Hassan al-Tamimi.

Iraq -- where the oil-reliant economy is still recovering from decades of war and insurgency and many people live in poverty -- has recorded over 1.4 million Covid cases and more than 17,000 deaths.

Much of the country´s health infrastructure is dilapidated and investment in public services is limited by endemic corruption.

Since the vaccine rollout began in March, Iraqi health authorities have fully inoculated only around one percent of the country´s roughly 40 million people.

Vaccine scepticism and apathy are especially rife amid younger Iraqis, in a country where 60 percent of the population is aged under 25.

Earlier on Monday, a minor fire broke out at the health ministry´s headquarters in Baghdad, but it was quickly contained with no fatalities recorded.

More From World:

Iran introduces Muslim dating app to encourage marriage

Iran introduces Muslim dating app to encourage marriage
World's deepest pool for diving opens in Dubai

World's deepest pool for diving opens in Dubai
US general steps down from Afghanistan command in symbolic end to war

US general steps down from Afghanistan command in symbolic end to war
Malala Yousafzai turns 24, says 'age is just a number'

Malala Yousafzai turns 24, says 'age is just a number'
China claims of driving 'away' US warship on anniversary of tribunal ruling on South China Sea

China claims of driving 'away' US warship on anniversary of tribunal ruling on South China Sea
Richard Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane

Richard Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane
Holland restaurant creates 'world's most expensive burger' for $6,000

Holland restaurant creates 'world's most expensive burger' for $6,000
India pulls officials from Afghanistan's Kandahar as Taliban advance

India pulls officials from Afghanistan's Kandahar as Taliban advance
Australia confirms completing troops withdrawal from Afghanistan

Australia confirms completing troops withdrawal from Afghanistan
US ditches war in Afghanistan to focus on economic powerhouse China, Russia

US ditches war in Afghanistan to focus on economic powerhouse China, Russia
Afghanistan to rush troops to key trade crossing as Taliban extend gains

Afghanistan to rush troops to key trade crossing as Taliban extend gains
Fighting back: Palestinian bloggers promote tourism as an act of defiance

Fighting back: Palestinian bloggers promote tourism as an act of defiance

Latest

view all