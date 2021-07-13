Naegleria claims another life in Karachi

 
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

  • Another life has been lost to Naegleria in Karachi. 
  • Naegleria is a brain-eating amoeba. It lives in freshwater. 
  • The 2021 death toll caused by Naegleria mounts to five in Karachi.

KARACHI: Another person fell victim to the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri in Karachi, according to the Sindh government's health department.

The recent death brought the overall toll caused by Naegleria to five in Karachi in 2021.

The deceased went picnicking to a farmhouse in Malir along with his friends, said the health officials.

The fourth victim, who was a young neurosurgeon, lost his life to the brain-eating amoeba yesterday [July 12].

The 30-year-old neurosurgeon died due to primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) at the PNS Shifa Hospital.

“Dr Majid Ismail Chandio, a resident of DHA Karachi and a neurosurgeon by profession, had contracted a Naegleria fowleri infection on June 30. He was on ventilator for the past several days and died today at the PNS Shifa Hospital,” Shakeel Ahmed, technical officer public health, was quoted as saying by The News.

Earlier on Friday, an eight-year-old boy from District Central had died due to PAM at the Liaquat National Hospital.

A 30-year-old resident of the Abul Hasan Isphahani Road area and a 40-year-old resident of the Quaidabad neighbourhood had died after they were infected with Naegleria in June and mid-May respectively.

Naegleria fowleri is found in freshwater.

